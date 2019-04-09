April 9 (UPI) -- A week after issuing a subpoena for the full Mueller report, House Democrats are expected to question U.S. Attorney General William Barr about it Tuesday.

Barr will appear before a House appropriations subcommittee for a budget hearing at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

The attorney general will make requests for the Justice Department's 2020 budget, but lawmakers are also expected to ask him about the Mueller report.

Barr has promised to release a full version of the report, but with redactions, sometime this month. The House judiciary committee voted last week to approve a subpoena for the full report. The department is going through the report, which is nearly 400 pages long, to determine what sensitive information needs to be shielded.