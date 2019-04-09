Thick pollen clouds covering U.S. cities in yellow haze

April 9 (UPI) -- Unusually high pollen levels are causing thick yellow clouds to form in parts of the eastern United States, with one of the larger ones appearing in North Carolina.

Experts say pollen counts are highest right now in the Midwest, but the Northeast and South are also seeing high levels. Pollen.com reports nearly 50 million Americans could be affected.

Allergist Dr. Saira Skeikh said the allergy season seems to arrive early every year, and it may only get worse.

In one case, the pollen -- which is used to fertilize other trees, grasses and weeds of the same species -- was stirred up in Georgia when a helicopter flew past a tree. In Chattanooga, Tenn., a large cloud wafted into the air as workers cut one down.

Timberline Outdoors posted video of the falling tree on its Facebook page, noting, "If you think your allergies are trying to kill you, you'd be right."

Officials say pollen levels are unusually high in Chattanooga because temperatures were warmer than normal in February.

"Places where we haven't seen environmental allergies like in Arizona are now seeing increases in allergies," Sheikh said. "There's no relief anywhere."