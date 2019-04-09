Lori Loughlin faces new charges, up to 20 years in prison

Lori Loughlin faces new charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Actor Lori Loughlin could receive up to 20 years in prison after facing a new money laundering charge for her role in a college admissions scandal, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts named Loughlin and 15 other parents in a new superseding indictment also charging them with conspiracy to commit fraud. The actor was already out on $1 million bail on conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud.

Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, faces the same charges. The two are accused of paying $500,000 to help their two daughters gain acceptance to the University of Southern California through its rowing team. Neither girl participated in the sport, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Loughlin and Giannulli each face up to 20 years in prison.

The parents named in Tuesday's indictment are among some 50 people charged in the so-called Varsity Blues sting involving parents, school officials and the alleged mastermind of the scheme -- William "Rick" Singer.

He pleaded guilty in March to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering, tax conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The indictment comes one day after actor Felicity Huffman and 13 other parents pleaded guilty to charges related to the scheme. The Desperate Housewives actor pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to allow her daughter more time to take the SAT test.

In a statement released Monday, Huffman said she had "deep regret and shame" over her actions, and she plans to accept responsibility for her crime.

Federal prosecutors said as part of the deal, they would recommend a light sentence for Huffman.