The dog of late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., died at the family's Arizona ranch recently. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The family of late Arizona Sen. John McCain is now also mourning the loss of his dog, Burma.

Burma, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, died in a "tragic accident," McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, wrote on Instagram. The late senator died on Aug. 25 from brain cancer at age 81.

The undisclosed incident happened at the McCain family ranch in Arizona, Cindy McCain wrote.

"She now frolicking with the one she loved most in heaven now @senjohnmccain," she wrote.

The dog was given to John McCain as a birthday present years ago, according to his daughter, Meghan McCain, 34, who also posted an Instagram message about the dog's death.

"She would never leave his side, followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch, slept by his side every night and we always said Chesapeake bay retrievers were the most affectionate breed of dogs," Meghan McCain wrote on Instagram. "The love this dog gave him was equal to a family member."

Today.com noted Burma often appeared in photos with the late senator, including at Meghan McCain's wedding to conservative writer Ben Domenech in 2017.