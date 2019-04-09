April 9 (UPI) -- The family of late Arizona Sen. John McCain is now also mourning the loss of his dog, Burma.
Burma, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, died in a "tragic accident," McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, wrote on Instagram. The late senator died on Aug. 25 from brain cancer at age 81.
The undisclosed incident happened at the McCain family ranch in Arizona, Cindy McCain wrote.
"She now frolicking with the one she loved most in heaven now @senjohnmccain," she wrote.
The dog was given to John McCain as a birthday present years ago, according to his daughter, Meghan McCain, 34, who also posted an Instagram message about the dog's death.
View this post on Instagram
Every time I think my heart can’t be broken any further...our dog Burma was my fathers birthday present years ago and was absolutely and truly devoted to him. She would never leave his side, followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch, slept by his side every night and we always said Chesapeake bay retrievers were the most affectionate breed of dogs. The love this dog gave him was equal to a family member. I love you Burma and hope you’re in heaven jumping into creeks, chasing sticks and fish with Dad. 💔
"She would never leave his side, followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch, slept by his side every night and we always said Chesapeake bay retrievers were the most affectionate breed of dogs," Meghan McCain wrote on Instagram. "The love this dog gave him was equal to a family member."
Today.com noted Burma often appeared in photos with the late senator, including at Meghan McCain's wedding to conservative writer Ben Domenech in 2017.