Claire Grady resigning as deputy secretary of Homeland Security

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Claire Grady delivered her resignation effective on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Department of Homeland Security

April 9 (UPI) -- Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Claire Grady became the latest DHS official to resign on Tuesday night.

Outgoing DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced that Grady had offered President Donald Trump her resignation effective on Wednesday, just days after she turned in her own resignation.

"For the last two years, Claire has served [DHS] with excellence and distinction," Nielsen wrote. "She has been an invaluable asset to DHS -- a steady force and a knowledgeable voice."

President Donald Trump announced Nielsen's resignation on Sunday and she agreed to stay on through Wednesday.

Grady's resignation will clear the way for Trump's selection Kevin McAleenan to lead the DHS.