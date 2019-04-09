The recall involves replacing seals on the taillight assembly. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Acura is recalling 323,000 MDX sport-utility vehicles in the United States because of leaky seals on the rear taillights, the automaker said.

The division of Honda announced the recall Monday.

Acura said the seal could deform over time and allow water to enter the assembly, causing the light to fail.

"Contact with water can lead to an open circuit, causing rear tailgate lid light failure, and, in some cases, a short circuit that trips the position light fuse, deactivating the exterior position lights and some interior lighting," Acura said.

The recall affects 2014-2019 model year MDXs. No crashes have been reported due to the issue.

To fix the problem, Acura will replace the gasket seals for both taillights. In some cases, the light assembly or harness may need to be replaced.