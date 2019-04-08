SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch delayed again to Wednesday

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at Cape Canaveral in preparation for its April 2019 launch. Photo by SpaceX/UPI

CAPE CANAVERAL, April 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch with the ArabSat 6A satellite aboard has been moved back another day to Wednesday evening, the company said Monday.

The launch window will again be 6:36 to 8:35 p.m. EDT, as it was for previous launch attempts that had been tentatively set for Sunday and then Tuesday. Delays or postponements can happen because of weather, technical problems or other issues.

The Wednesday time frame has a much more favorable weather outlook, according to the Air Force's Weather Squadron at Patrick Air Force Base, which is not far from the launch complex. Tuesday had strong chances for isolated, strong thunderstorms along the Space Coast. But a frontal system is expected to move out Wednesday, allowing the clouds to begin clearing over the Spaceport.

The launch is expected to bring crowds of spectators to the Titusville and Cocoa Beach areas to see what is currently the world's tallest and most powerful rocket. It's the first time a Block 5 booster will be used for the big rocket. It's also the Falcon Heavy's first commercial payload.

Booster mate inside SpaceX's hangar at LC-39A ahead of Falcon Heavy’s static fire yesterday pic.twitter.com/G7ZPhOBkyj — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 6, 2019

The Block 5 booster is the latest-generation Falcon 9, intended to be reused numerous times with minimal refurbishment. A Falcon Heavy is basically three Falcon 9's strapped together.

On the Falcon Heavy's maiden voyage into space in February 2018, an estimated 100,000 visitors came to watch. That launch had the additional pizazz of being the biggest rocket since the Saturn era ended in the 1970s. It was carrying Elon Musk's red Tesla Roadster with the crash dummy Starman at the wheel.

Two side boosters will attempt to fly back to twin landing pads at Kennedy Space Center, while the main booster will attempt an ocean barge landing. . Development of the Falcon Heavy, like all of SpaceX's missions, has been described by SpaceX founder Elon Musk as a step toward his goal of sending people to Mars.

A launch on a Falcon Heavy carries a price tag of $90 million, compared to competitor United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy, which costs more than $300 million.