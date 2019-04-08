Poll: Most Americans satisfied with personal lives

The Gallup poll found that most Americans are satisfied with their family lives. File Photo by Pexels/Pixabay

April 8 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans say they're satisfied with aspects of their personal life, a Gallup poll released Monday indicates.

The survey asked Americans how they felt about 10 key aspects of their personal life, including their family life, leisure time, housing and health.

They were most happy with their family life, with 93 percent either somewhat or very satisfied. The least favorable response was the amount of leisure time they have, with 76 percent feeling either somewhat or very satisfied.

On the other eight aspects of personal life, a majority were satisfied -- education (91 percent), the way you spend your leisure time (90 percent), current housing (88 percent), personal health (87 percent), your community as a place to live (87 percent), standard of living (84 percent), job (79 percent) and household income (77 percent).

Among the aspects of life with which Americans are "very satisfied," family lives tops the list with 76 percent, followed by housing (62 percent), communities (61 percent) and household income (36 percent).

Gallup said the largest disparities among major demographic groups in the survey were in household income, housing and standard of living. Those with higher incomes, older and married, and white Americans are most satisfied.

Sixty-nine percent of Americans who make an income of $100,000 or more are very satisfied with their standard of living, compared to 25 percent of Americans who make less than $40,000. Eighty percent at the higher income are very satisfied with their housing, compared to 45 percent in the lowest income bracket.

Gallup said that while the American public is "broadly content with their family lives," there exist some divisions along economic lines.

"Americans' income levels have more of an effect on satisfaction with all life aspects than any of the other major demographic categories," Gallup said. "There are, however, smaller gaps in satisfaction between those from upper- and those from lower-income groups on personal health, family life and community."

Gallup surveyed 1,932 adults between Feb. 12 and 28, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.