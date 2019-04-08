A Maine woman was arrested for sending a threatening letter to Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in October of 2018. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested a Maine woman for allegedly mailing a threatening letter to Sen. Susan Collins last year, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.

U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced Suzanne Muscara, 37, of Burlington, Maine, was charged with mailing a letter containing a fine white powder and a threat aimed at Collins, R-Maine, in October 2018.

The letter was processed by a U.S. Postal Service mail sorting facility in Hampden, Maine, and the white powder was tested, but found not to contain toxic substances.

Muscara appeared in court on Monday afternoon and the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspector Service, the Office of Maine State Fire Marshal and Maine State Police was conducting an investigation.

If convicted, Muscara could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.