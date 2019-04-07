Worker dies setting up Coachella music, arts festival stage

April 7 (UPI) -- A worker fell and died while setting up a stage for the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Southern California.

The unidentified man was working as a lead rigger stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday mornong when he fell, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The festival is scheduled to begin Friday and last six days over two weekends.

Goldenvoice, which puts on the annual festival, said the worker was "doing what he loved" for 20 years.

"He was a hard-working and loving person that cared deeply about his team," Goldenvoice said in a statement sent to the Palm Springs Desert Sun. "As our lead rigger, he was responsible for the countless incredible shows that have been put on at the festival. We will miss him dearly."

TMZ reportedd eyewitnesses said the worker was climbing stage scaffolding without a safety harness and fell about 60 feet.

Indio police received a call around 9:30 a.m. Saturday about an accident.

Cal Fire in Riverside posted on Twitter there was "traumatic injury" and a person "fell from a roof and perished at the scene."

In 2014, a woman collapsed during the music festival and later died at a local hospital.