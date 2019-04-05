Unemployment remained steady at 3.8 percent, a historically low level, the Labor Department said Friday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 200,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy last month -- a figure that greatly surpassed expectations.

The Labor Department said in its monthly jobs report Friday that 196,000 jobs were added in March. Analysts had predicted additions in the 170,000 to 175,000 range.

The department also said job gains for January and February have been revised up 14,000 than first reported.

Friday's numbers also far exceeded a report from ADP and Moody's Wednesday that said just 129,000 jobs were added in March.

The department said Thursday the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits last week was the lowest in 50 years. Unemployment rates for different demographics remained relatively unchanged at 3.8 percent, Friday's report said.