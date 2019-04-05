Trump heading to California to tour border wall amid new legal actions

A border patrol vehicle is parked in front of a border fence in Calexico, California, on Thursday. President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a trip to Calexico Friday and tour a recently installed section of the border fence. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday will make his third visit to California since taking office and will inspect the U.S.-Mexico border amid strong opposition in Congress for his proposed wall.

Trump will travel to the city of Calexico, about 120 miles east of San Diego, to tour a 30-foot section of replacement border fence that was installed last year. During this visit, Trump will also take part in a roundtable discussion with local authorities, the White House said.

Construction crews finished replacing the 2.25 miles of bollard-style fencing in Calexico last October -- the first major replacement project to be completed anywhere on the border since Trump took office more than two years ago.

After, Trump will board Air Force One and head to Los Angeles for a campaign fundraiser for his re-election bid. Tickets have gone for $15,000 for the dinner, $50,000 for the chance to take a picture with Trump and $150,000 to participate in a roundtable discussion, according to an invitation.

In advance of his visit, Trump shared a series of articles on Twitter Thursday expressing support for his promised wall. He also backed off of a threat to close the U.S. border with Mexico, saying he would give Mexico City one year to stop the flow of illegal drugs and undocumented immigrants or he'd impose new tariffs on Mexican goods, similar to the punishment he's levied against China.

"If the drugs don't stop -- Mexico can stop 'em if they want -- we're going to tariff the cars. And if that doesn't work, we're going to close the border," Trump said.

A number of automakers have auto plants in Mexico that ship to the United States, including Ford and General Motors.

Trump's visit Friday comes after a new lawsuit this week from the board of supervisors in San Diego County, which says the administration's decision to end the "Safe Release" program, which aided asylum seekers who crossed the border, has strained the city's finances and health services.

"Large numbers of asylum seekers and accompanying family members are forced to remain in the county, without sufficient means to support themselves," the suit states. "In response ... the county has been forced to expend substantial funds and other resources to provide medical screening and care to the asylum seekers."

Also Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union asked a California judge to block the administration from building the border wall with funds collected through his national emergency declaration. Congress attempted to block the declaration, which allows Trump to go around Congress and appropriate money for the wall, but its legislation to do so was vetoed by the president last month. There weren't enough votes in Congress to override the veto.

"Now that the president has started raiding military funds and vetoed Congress's rejection of his emergency, it's urgent that the court stop his unconstitutional power grab," ACLU attorney Dror Ladin said in a statement.

