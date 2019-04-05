April 5 (UPI) -- Two days after Verizon became the first carrier in the world to activate its 5G mobile network, a couple of test runs suggest there may still be some bugs to figure out.

Verizon launched the network in Chicago and Minneapolis Wednesday and plans to expand it to several other U.S. locations in the coming months. So far, there aren't many mobile devices that are 5G-compatible but CNET and The Verge both published Friday an analysis of their experiences using the new network in Chicago.

"Unfortunately, all I can honestly say after a long, frustrating and confusing day is that the new network isn't a silver bullet that will magically make your new data dreams come true," Jessica Dolcourt wrote for CNET. "It faces growing pains, and we're going to have to grow with it."

She said the network at times hit 600 Mbps download speeds, as Verizon promised, but others remained at 200 Mbps. She also suggested Verizon may have rolled out the network too early so it could be the first.

"5G can be awfully hard to come by," the Verge's Chris Welch wrote. "When you do find it, you've basically got to stay where you are to see what it's capable of."

To access 5G, customers must have a compatible phone or a $200 modification.

"Coverage is so extremely sparse that, for right now, I'd caution anyone against buying the [5G-compatible] Moto Mod and paying Verizon an extra $10 every month to receive 5G," Welch wrote. "Even early adopters would be wise to keep waiting until the rollout makes more substantial progress over the coming weeks and months."

Verizon said its 5G service is available in Chicago's West and South Loop and around landmarks like Union Station, the Willis Tower, the Art Institute of Chicago, Millennium Park and the Chicago Theatre. Welch said he found no 5G service at three of those locations but did notice the network pop up around the loop, occasionally. Where he did find it, Welch said it was "abundantly clear" the new system is "much quicker" than 4G LTE networks.

Other telecom companies are developing their 5G networks and expect to activate them in the coming weeks and months.