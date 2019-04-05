SpaceX Falcon Heavy Arabsat launch delayed

Two of the booster rockets return to to be reused after SpaceX launched its next-generation Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center last year. File Photo by SpaceX/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The second launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy has been delayed, according to industry reports from Spaceflight Now and NASA Spaceflight.

The launch window was previously 6:36 to 8:35 p.m. EDT Sunday, based on airspace closure warnings. An official backup attempt had been pegged for Tuesday evening, but SpaceX hadn't given official updates as of Friday morning.

Delays or postponements can happen because of weather, technical problems or other issues. NASA Spaceflight reported that a test fire set for earlier in the week had been delayed, pushing back the launch.

The rocket will carry the Arabsat 6A, a communication satellite for the Riyahd, Saudi Arabia-based company of the same name. It is to lift off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The launch is expected to bring thousands of spectators to Florida's Space Coast, to see the first time a Block 5 booster will be used for the rocket. It's also the Falcon Heavy's first commercial payload. The Block 5 booster is the latest-generation Falcon 9, intended to be reused several times. A Falcon Heavy is basically three Falcon 9's strapped together.

On the Falcon Heavy's maiden voyage into space in February 2018, an estimated 100,000 visitors came to watch. That launch had the additional pizzazz of being the biggest rocket since the Saturn era ended in the 1970s. It was carrying Elon Musk's red Tesla Roadster with the crash dummy Starman at the wheel.

Two side boosters will attempt to fly back to twin landing pads at Kennedy Space Center.

A launch on a Falcon Heavy carries a price tag of $90 million, compared to competitor United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy, which costs more than $300 million. Falcon Heavy is taller than the shuttle launch rocket was, but carries a little less thrust or power.