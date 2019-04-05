Man punched by Mexican actor Pablo Lyle dies

April 4 (UPI) -- A man punched in the face by a telenovela star over a traffic incident on the weekend has died, hospital officials said.

Mexican Actor Pablo Lyle, 32, was arrested Sunday by Miami police on a felony battery charge for having allegedly punched 63-year-old Ricardo Hernandez, who sustained a brain injury from the altercation, which caused an internal hemorrhage, the Miami Herald reported.

A Jackson Memorial Hospital employee said Thursday that Hernandez's family had decided to take him off life-support,

According to the police report, the "Mi Adorable Maldicion" actor was taking his family to the airport and was a passenger in a vehicle that cut Hernandez off in traffic. Hernandez then got out of his vehicle and approached the car Lyle was in and proceeded to bang on the window.

Lyle then got out of the car and hit the man in the head, who fell to the road unconscious. Lyle returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

Lyle's vehicle continued to Miami International Airport, where he was arrested.

According to police, Lyle said he hit Hernandez because he was concerned for his family and that he was going to attack first.

The actor is out on a $5,000 bond.