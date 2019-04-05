Bill Cosby defamation suit settled; actor blasts insurance company

Bill Cosby said AIG settled the case without his knowledge or permission. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- A defamation lawsuit filed by seven women against Bill Cosby was settled Friday in federal court, though the entertainer's lawyers accused his insurance company of resolving the case without his knowledge.

Documents filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts by the women's lawyer, Joseph Cammarata, indicated the parties had reached an agreement and "each plaintiff is satisfied with the settlement." The terms of the settlement were under seal.

But Cosby, through social media posts made by his lawyers, denied the settlement.

"Mr. Cosby did not settle any cases with anyone. He is not paying anything to anyone, and he is still pursuing his counterclaims. AIG decided to settle these cases, without the knowledge, permission and/or consent of Mr. Cosby," read one post referencing insurance company American International Group.

"Mr. Cosby vehemently denies the allegations brought against him in these defamation suits and he maintains his innocence," another post read.

The defamation lawsuit stems from allegations the seven women made against Cosby, saying he sexually abused them. The alleged incidents happened outside the statute of limitations, but the women sued the comedian for falsely calling them liars.

Cosby is six months into a three- to 10-year prison sentence in Pennsylvania after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand more than a decade ago. He also denied wrongdoing in that case.

