Weekly jobless claims fall to lowest mark since 1969

The Department of Labor announced Thursday that weekly jobless benefit claims have hit their lowest mark since 1969. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Unemployment benefits filings hit a 49-year low last week, suggesting the U.S. labor market remains strong even with signs of a slowing economy, according to statistics released by the Labor Department Thursday.

Adjusted initial unemployment benefits claims reached 202,000 in the week ending March 30, the lowest level since Dec. 6, 1969, when 202,000 claims were also filed. The new unemployment benefits total marked a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week.

The Labor Department said that the four-week moving average of 213,500 marked a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised average.

"The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 182,553 in the week ending March 30, a decrease of 7,522 (or -4.0 percent) from the previous week," the report said. "The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 1,058 (or 0.6 percent) from the previous week. There were 201,057 initial claims in the comparable week in 2018."

The Labor Department numbers continued the good news in the employment sector. Last month, the department said productivity among U.S. workers increased in the fourth quarter of 2018 at a greater pace than expected.

Non-farm business and manufacturing sector employees produced more in less time over the fourth quarter, the federal labor statistics annual rates showed. Productivity was up about 2 percent for both non-farm business employees and manufacturing sector employees.

The latest news comes as the ADP Research Institute said this week that firms added the fewest workers in March since 2017, potentially signaling some weakness in the market. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast a gain of 215,000 jobs.