Trump delays threat to close U.S.-Mexico border to 2020

April 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday he would not close the U.S.-Mexico border for at least a year, backing off of an earlier threat to close the border as early as this week.

On Thursday, Trump said Mexico has a year to cut the flow of illegal drugs and migrants over the U.S. border or he will impose auto tariffs. If the tariffs do not result in enough change, Trump said he would close the border.

Last Friday, Trump originally pledged to close the border as early as this week if Mexico didn't stop illegal crossings into the United States.

Despite delaying that threat, Trump said he is serious.

"You know I will do it. I don't play games," Trump said at a White House news conference. "I will do it."

Trump added that "the whole ballgame is cars ... and if that doesn't stop the drugs, we close the border."

Closing ports of entry on the southern border could cost U.S. businesses and manufacturers $726 million a day, the National Association of Manufacturers said Tuesday.