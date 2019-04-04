Target raising hourly minimum wage to $13 this year, $15 next

Target said Thursday the wage will rise to $15 by the end of next year. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Retail giant Target said Thursday it's raising the minimum hourly wage for workers nationwide to $13, and plans to increase that to $15 next year.

The increase is part of a movement that started years ago to push wages up to $15 per hour.

"Our teams give guests their very best every day, so taking care of them and their families is a top priority," the company said in a statement. "We do it by investing in their careers and well-being, through robust training and leadership programs, competitive benefits, discounts and support in times of need."

Target said it raised the wage to $11 in 2017 and $12 last year, and will push it to $15 by the end of next year.

The move follows similar decisions from a number of other companies and municipalities.

In January, congressional Democrats introduced legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2024 -- up from $7.25, where it's been since 2009.

On Wednesday, the city of Phoenix voted to approve a hike to $15 for city employees -- $4 higher than Arizona's minimum wage. It will affect about 150 full-time workers and cost the city about $525,000 a year.

"It's going to make a big difference, a difference for their families," Councilman Michael Nowakowski said.

Maryland became the sixth state to pass a $15 minimum wage last month. It will take effect by 20205. Other states including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York have also hiked the wage to $15.

This week, New Mexico increased its statewide minimum to $9 for next year and $12 by 2023. Disney said last summer it would raise its wage to $15 by October 2021.