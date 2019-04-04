Timmothy Pitzen was last seen at a water park in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin in 2011. The photo on the right shows Pitzenshown age-progressed to 13 years. Photo courtesy of MissingKids.org

April 4 (UPI) -- Investigators are speaking with a teenager in northern Kentucky who says he's the boy whose disappearance eight years ago made national headlines.

The 14-year-old boy said he's Timmothy Pitzen, the child who went missing in May 2011 at the age of 6. At the time, he lived in the Chicago suburb of Aurora and was last seen at a water park in Wisconsin. Amy Fry-Pitzen, the boy's mother, was later found dead from an apparent suicide.

Investigators said the boy, who now lives in Newport, Ky., gave his birthday as Oct. 4, 2004, which aligns with Pitzen's. Aurora Police Sgt. Bill Rowley said detectives are interviewing the boy to try and verify his story.

"We have no idea if this is Timmothy Pitzen," Rowley told the Aurora Beacon-News. "Obviously, everyone's hopeful, but we have to be super judicious."

"Now we have a grandmother, dad and aunt wringing their hands, hopeful," he added. "We are hoping this isn't a hoax, because just imagine the letdown."

The teen said his kidnappers in 2011 were two men in a sport-utility vehicle that had Wisconsin license plates. He said they stayed at a motel in the area before they fled, and one of the kidnappers had a spider web tattoo on his neck. The other had a snake tattoo on his arm.

Authorities from Illinois, Kentucky and the FBI are involved in the investigation, officials said.

The boy's disappearance made national headlines at the time and his old school planted a garden in his memory several years ago.

Father James Pitzen said in 2011 he last saw his son on his way to school, but his mother picked him up from class later that day for the trip to the Wisconsin water park. Before her death, officials say she left behind a note saying the boy was cared for by others.