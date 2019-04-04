April 4 (UPI) -- Democratic Ohio congressman Tim Ryan said Thursday he's joining the race for president in 2020.

Ryan has represented the Youngstown, Ohio, district for more than 20 years in the Ohio Legislature and the U.S. House. Thursday, he said he was motivated to run after General Motors decided to close its Lordstown plant.

Ryan said new solutions are needed in Washington and too many Americans are living without financial security, unable to pay for food or healthcare.

"On every issue, from manufacturing, to health care, to schools and education, taking care of and healing our vets, I find brilliant Americans who are innovating and creating real solutions," Ryan said on his website. "Our current government and leaders are in the way of these solutions being implemented on a broad scale. We must invest in and bring the solutions that are working to communities across the country."

Ryan first said he was running on The View Thursday morning.

"A quiet revolution is happening in this country. One that is driven by compassion and the independent spirit our nation is known for," he said. "It's time for us to invest in our values so we can focus on what really matters: healing and uniting our nation."

Ryan lives in Howland, Ohio, with his wife Andrea, an elementary school teacher. They have three children. In a YouTube video posted to his campaign site Thursday, Ryan highlights his blue collar background and says his family grew up working in factories.

"A lot of people have been left behind," he said. "They aren't asking for liberal solutions or conservative solutions. They are asking for real world solutions to their real-world problems."

Ryan joins several other Democrats in the race -- including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and California Rep. Kamala Harris.