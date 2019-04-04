Jeff Bezos keeps 75% of Amazon stock in divorce

Jeff Bezos, CEO and found of Amazon, will retain the majority of the formerly-married couple's Amazon's stock, along with voting control of the shares his ex-wife said Tuesday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- MacKenzie Bezos said Thursday that she is giving her ex-husband, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, 75 percent of their Amazon stock and full voting control of the shares.

The ex-wife announced the move on Twitter after the couple finished dissolving their marriage.

"Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends," she tweeted. "Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75 percent of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.

"Excited about my own plans," she added. "Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next."

Jeff Bezos posted his own tweet, thanking his wife for her "kindness" in the divorce proceedings.

"I'm grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents," he tweeted.

The billionaire Amazon founder and his wife, a novelist, announced their divorce after 25 years of marriage in January.

Shortly after the announcement, the National Enquirer ran a story about an extramarital affair Jeff Bezos was involved in.

The Amazon founder accused the tabloid of trying to extort him with intimate photos of him and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Attorney Elkan Abramowitz, representing CEO David Pecker, the head of the magazine's parent company, American Media, has denied those allegations.