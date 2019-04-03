The USDA protocol was intended to study how a pathogen works in its life cycle. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Agriculture Department officials say they've stopped a U.S. government program that introduced diseases in cats before they were euthanized.

The department's Agricultural Research Service said in a statement toxoplasmosis experiments on cats and kittens have "been discontinued and will not be reinstated."

The protocol involved giving the felines toxoplasmosis so scientists could study the food-borne illness. The disease, which the USDA regards as "a leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States," is typically caused by a parasite. After the animals were exposed, they were euthanized and studied.

USDA officials said decades of ARS research has reduced the prevalence of the parasite, Toxoplasma gondii, in the United States by as much as 50 percent. Reliance on cats to study the pathogen has steadily fallen since last May, officials said, and no cat has been exposed since September. Cats are the only hosts in which the T. gondii parasite can complete its life cycle and produce eggs.

Last month, bipartisan legislation was introduced in Congress to end the experiments.

"They listened to the people and responded appropriately to our concerns," said California Rep. Jimmy Panetta, who co-sponsored the House bill. "This is how our institutions, our government, and our democracy should and must work."