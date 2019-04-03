Sen. Michael Bennet has prostate cancer, will undergo surgery

Sen. Michael Bennet said he will return to work after a brief recovery following surgery during the upcoming Senate recess. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery.

"Late last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," he said in a statement distributed on Twitter Wednesday. "While hearing news like this is never easy, I am fortunate it was detected early, and as a result, my prognosis is good."

He said he will have surgery in Colorado during the upcoming Senate recess and will return to work following a brief recovery.

Bennet, who previously hinted at possibly running in the 2020 presidential election, told the Colorado Independent that the cancer was discovered during a physical checkup he underwent after having decided to put his name on the ballot.

"The idea was to announce sometime in April," the 54-year-old said. "That was the plan. We hired some staff. We interviewed people for positions in New Hampshire and Iowa. And then I went for the physical."

In the statement, Bennet said his diagnosis though concerning has reinforced his dedication to aiding the future of America.

"The work we have in front of us to restore a politics that is worth of our kids and grandkids has never been more important," he said. "This is unanticipated hurdle only reinforces how strongly I feel about contributing to the larger conversation about the future of our country, and I am even more committed to drive that conversation in a positive direction."

He said he will run for president in 2020 if he is cancer-free.

Bennet has represented Colorado since 2009. Before that, he was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools.