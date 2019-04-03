NATO chief to address joint session of Congress for first time

President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg Tuesday in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will address a joint session of Congress Wednesday morning on the second day of his visit to Washington.

Stoltenberg will be the first NATO secretary-general to address a joint meeting of Congress in the United States, accepting an invitation extended last month by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell -- intended to show bipartisan support for the 70-year-old alliance.

Stoltenberg will address both chambers beginning at 11 a.m. EDT.

A representative of McConnell's office told UPI last month the speech would give Stoltenberg an opportunity to address concerns about NATO, such as the amount of defense funding member nations contribute and whether the alliance is adaptive to modern challenges. The former has been a favorite topic of President Donald Trump's when discussing the body, which was formed after World War II to increase European military security.

Stoltenberg visited Trump at the White House on Tuesday. On NATO's 70th anniversary Thursday, foreign ministers of NATO's 29 member nations will meet officials at the State Department -- partly to discuss Russia. They're expected to endorse a set of measures in the Black Sea to improve NATO's defenses in the region.

Trump has threatened to withdraw the United States from NATO, saying some of the other countries aren't paying their fair share on defense (2 percent of their gross domestic product) and instead lean too heavily on the U.S. military. The United States spends 3.5 percent of its GDP on defense, the most of any NATO ally.

"We're paying for a big proportion of NATO, which basically is protecting Europe," Trump said in an appearance alongside Stoltenberg Tuesday during his visit Tuesday. "So we're protecting Europe. At the same time, they're taking advantage of us on trade, so they have the best of all worlds."

Trump also said the 2 percent target for defense spending should be raised.

"Some of them have no problems, because they haven't been paying and they're very rich," Trump said.

Prior to arriving in Washington D.C., Stoltenberg said "the strength of NATO is that, despite these differences, we have always been able to unite around our core tasks."

"That is, to protect and defend each other."

He hailed NATO Tuesday as a strong alliance and responded to the criticisms that allies have begun to invest more in defense.

"We have increased the readiness of forces, we have stepped up in our joint fight against terrorism and we are investing more," he said. "So actually in North America, the United States and Europe we are doing more together now than we have done in many, many years."

In February, Stoltenberg said 15 of the 29 NATO allies are projected to meet their goal and all members have increased spending. Trump credited himself for the increase in member spending and the strengthening of the alliance since he's been in office.

"When I came, it wasn't so good, and now they're catching up," he said.

Stoltenberg praised Trump for his role in addressing the issue of sharing payments between the member nations, adding that allies have been investing more.

"Thank you for your strong commitment to NATO, to our alliance, and to our transatlantic bond and especially for your strong relationship on burden-sharing," he said.

Despite Trump's opposition, a Gallup poll last month showed that 77 percent of Americans believe the NATO alliance should be maintained and there's strong bipartisan support in Congress. The House voted 357-22 in January to pass a bill to prevent Trump from withdrawing the United States from NATO and a bipartisan group of Senators reintroduced a similar measure.