April 3 (UPI) -- Dozens of women have sued a Southern California hospital, saying it used surveillance cameras that surreptitiously took video of them during child birth and other medical procedures.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, Calif., about 10 miles northeast of San Diego, has been named in the class-action suit. Anesthesiologist Patrick Sullivan was the first to notice the cameras on computer monitors and raised the issue with hospital administrators. He resigned from the hospital in 2016 after facing what he considered intimidation and harassment, and filed his own lawsuit.

"Not only were some of their faces showing -- some of them had their genitals showing," Sullivan said. "They had some of their births, which are supposed to be private moments between mother, husband and baby, filmed by these cameras and by any stretch of the imagination, that is wrong."

As many as 1,800 patients may have been filmed by motion sensing cameras, the suit says.

Sharp HealthCare, the hospital's owner, said the cameras were used for an investigation into painkiller theft several year ago, and haven't been used since.

"The surveillance methods in the 2012-13 investigation were used for this particular case," Sharp HealthCare said in a statement. "We sincerely regret that our efforts to ensure medication security may have caused any distress to those we serve."

Sharp HealthCare and Sharp Grossmont Hospital are also named as defendants in a suit brought by 81 women who said they were secretly recorded in the Women's Center operating rooms. It says the women were recorded while "emotionally and physically exposed."

"I was mortified at the idea that there was video or images of me in that extremely vulnerable and exposed moment," said patient Carla Jones.

Attorney Kelsey Ciarimboli, who's representing Sullivan, said the hospital refused to remove the cameras after he raised objections. Attorney Allison Goddard, who represents the women in the other action, said the videos don't include audio but the women's faces are visible.

The complaints say the videos were stored on computers for which multiple people had access and some weren't password protected.

Some videos were turned over to comply with court subpoenas, Sharp HealthCare spokesman John Cihomsky said.

"The videos themselves are, and have always been, securely maintained," he said.