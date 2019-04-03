4 fraternity members sentenced in Penn State hazing death

April 3 (UPI) -- Four members of a fraternity at the Pennsylvania State University have been sentenced for the hazing death of a pledge two years ago.

Each of the four pleaded guilty Tuesday to hazing-related charges in the 2017 death of sophomore Timothy Piazza, who drank heavily the night of a ceremony admitting him to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Prosecutors said he died after a series of falls and a critical lack of medical attention. Twenty-eight members of the now-closed fraternity have been charged, although accusations of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault were withdrawn by prosecutors.

In Centre County, Pa., court Tuesday, the judge handed out the sentences. Michael Bonatucci, 21, was given between 30 days and six months; Joshua Kurczewski, 20, was given three to nine months; Joseph Sala, 20, received three months of house arrest; and Luke Visser, 21, received between two and six months. They were also ordered to pay restitution. Piazza family attorney Thomas Kline said the amounts must still be determined.

Piazza's parents reached a "pre-litigation settlement" with the national Beta Theta Pi fraternity in September, which included a cash payment. A settlement with Penn State was announced in February, which called for safety improvements at the school's fraternities and sororities.