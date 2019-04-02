USMC identifies pilots killed in Arizona helicopter crash

The two pilots died last weekend during a training exercise in Arizona. File Photo by Lance Cpl. Nelson Duenas/U.S. Marine Corp/UPI

April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marine Corps has identified two helicopter pilots who died in a crash in Arizona last weekend.

They were named Monday night as Maj. Matthew Wiegand, 34, and Capt. Travis Brannon, 30. Officials said they died when their AH-1Z Viper helicopter crashed during a routine training exercise over Yuma, Ariz., late Saturday. The pilots were part of a weapons and tactics training course.

"We join the families of Maj. Wiegand and Capt. Brannon in mourning the loss of a loved one," Col. Kelvin W. Gallman said in a statement. "Our most valued assets are the individual Marines and our primary focus is supporting the families during this difficult time."

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.