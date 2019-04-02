Trending Stories

April Fools' Day gags, tricks date back hundreds of years -- no joke!
American attempted to steal Auschwitz artifact, Polish police say
LA police looking for gunman in death of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Erdogan's party loses key elections in Turkey vote
LAPD identify suspect wanted for Nipsey Hussle's murder

Photo Gallery

 
Vietnam War veterans honored in Washington

Latest News

USMC identifies pilots killed in Arizona helicopter crash
Savannah, Chase strike out on their own in 'Growing Up Chrisley'
3 Pakistani soldiers killed in renewed fighting with India
NASA: India's anti-satellite test was a 'terrible thing'
On This Day: Shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, leaves 3 dead
 
Back to Article
/