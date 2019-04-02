Suspect in Nipsey Hussle killing had dispute with him, police say

Fans gather around a makeshift memorial for Ermias Ashgedom, better known as rapper Nipsey Hussle, in the parking lot of his clothing store in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police said the suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle had a dispute with the rapper.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name was Ermias Ashgedom, was fatally shot Sunday, a day before he was set to meet with police to discuss gang violence, outside his clothing store in Los Angeles. The shooting also injured two others, but not seriously.

Detectives told the Los Angeles Times they believe the suspect, Eric Holder, 29, has gang ties, but the motive was likely some personal dispute between the two men rather than a larger gang feud.

"We join as does all of Los Angeles in a somber day, in the aftermath of another senseless homicide of an individual who posed such an opportunity to step into a conversation to help this city work its way through a sickness, a challenge, a seemingly tragic love affair with gun violence," Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said in a news conference Tuesday about the killing and other violence in the city.

Moore said gang violence has started to trend upward in south Los Angeles in recent weeks, bucking a larger trend of declining gang violence in the city over the last year.

Violence is still currently "below all-time highs, but Nipsey Hussle represents the enormity of lives that we have lost," Moore said. "I am devastated by that because this was a voice that was trying to help."

Los Angeles averaged about 13 shooting victims a week in the first two months of the year, Moore said, which was down from last year and the previous year.

In March, however, that rate doubled to 26, mostly clustered in south Los Angeles, he said.

"This horrible thing happened one day before we had this meeting," Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff said at the Tuesday news conference, referring to the planned meeting with Hussle on gang violence.

Soboroff added that he will work with Hussle's family and other faith and community leaders to continue the conversation on gang violence.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on its official Twitter page Monday that it is searching for suspect.

The gunman was last seen fleeing the shooting in a 2016 white, four-door Chevy Cruze, police said, adding that anyone with information about his whereabouts is to contact the South Bureau Homicide Division of the LAPD.

The rapper spent years in his youth as a Rollin' 60s gang member in Los Angeles. But a day after the shooting, Hussle was scheduled to meet with Moore and Soboroff "to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids," Soboroff said.

The rapper died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said.

A vigil on Monday night for him outside of his store turned violent and several people injured.

Moore called for people "to bring peace" as people continue to mourn Hussle.

Moore said Holder was identified as a suspect from video evidence and other community tips.