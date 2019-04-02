Fans gather around a makeshift memorial for Ermias Ashgedom, better known as rapper Nipsey Hussle, in the parking lot of his clothing store in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police have identified Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, as a suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name was Ermias Ashgedom, was fatally shot Sunday, a day before he was set to meet with police to discuss gang violence, outside his clothing store in Los Angeles. The shooting also injured two others, but not seriously.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on its official Twitter page Monday that it is searching for the suspect.

Detectives told the Los Angeles Times they believe Holder has gang ties, but the motive was likely some personal dispute between the two men rather than a larger gang feud.

The rapper spent years in his youth as a Rollin' 60s gang member in Los Angeles. But a day after the shooting, Hussle was scheduled to meet with Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff "to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids," Soboroff said.

The rapper died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said.

A vigil on Monday night for him outside of his store turned violent and several people injured.

RELATED LAPD seeks suspect in death of rapper Nipsey Hussle