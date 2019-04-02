The Food and Drug Administration will have its first public hearing to gather feedback on cannabis-infused products. Cannabis relaxes the body without the psychoactive effects of marijuana, which contains THC. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI Photo | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration will have its first public hearing on cannabis and cannabis-derived products on May 31 to get feedback on regulation, manufacturing and marketing.

It's the first step in possible legalization of cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive compound in the cannabis plant that relaxes the body like marijuana, in food and drink products. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, does not contain THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis. FDA rules currently prohibit restaurant and food manufacturers from adding CBD to food and drinks.

Some lawmakers are pushing the FDA hard to change its rules, a process that could take several years.

"The goal of the hearing is to obtain additional scientific data and other information related to cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds, both from botanical and synthetic sources, to inform our regulatory oversight of these products," the FDA said. "FDA does not intend for this hearing to produce any decisions or new positions on specific regulator questions, but this hearing is expected to be an important step in our continued evolution of cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds in FDA-regulated products."

Several startup companies have created CBD-infused seltzers, cookies and lattes in preparation for new FDA regulations. Larger corporations have shied away from it, for now, until it's possibly legalized.

The FDA hearing will be at its headquarters in Maryland outside Washington, D.C. People who want to speak on the matter can register online for the Scientific Data and Information about Products Containing Cannabis or Cannabis-Derived Compounds.