April 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will speak at an event Monday afternoon about prison reform to hail legislation he signed in December to overhaul the United States' criminal justice system.

He's scheduled to speak at the event in the White House East Room at 5:30 p.m. EDT. The evening, in part, will be a celebration of the passage of the First Step Act.

The law reforms several aspects of the U.S. criminal justice system, including allowing inmates to reduce sentences with an earned-time credit program. Judges also have more discretion, instead of mandatory minimum sentencing for some drug-related crimes. It boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts in an effort to reduce recidivism rates, and life sentences for some drug offenders with three convictions, or "three strikes," will be cut to 25 years. Also, the disparity in sentencing guidelines between crack and powder cocaine offenses will be retroactively reduced.

The legislation, which only applies to federal crimes, cuts off a collective 53,000 years of sentences over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Trump has described the legislation as "reasonable sentencing reforms while keeping dangerous and violent criminals off our streets."