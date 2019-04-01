Police discover 4 bodies inside North Dakota business

April 1 (UPI) -- Police in North Dakota say they're investigating the discovery of four bodies inside the building of a property management business as homicides Monday.

The Mandan Police Department found the bodies of three men and one woman at RJR Maintenance and Management early Monday after receiving a medical call at the location.

Police did not give details on the causes of death at a news conference Monday evening, nor did they identify the dead.

Officials said they did not believe the public to be in danger after the homicides.

Mandan has a population of about 22,000 and is a suburb of the capital of Bismarck.