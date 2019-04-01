Trending Stories

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Nipsey Hussle's clothing store
April Fools' Day gags, tricks date back hundreds of years -- no joke!
Russian airline owner Natalia Fileva, two others die in plane crash
South Korea begins excavation of war remains in DMZ
Two Marine Corps pilots killed in Arizona helicopter crash

Hasmonean-era village excavated in Jerusalem

Kentucky offers coach John Calipari lifetime contract
Cleveland Browns trade DE Emmanuel Ogbah to Kansas City Chiefs
Dow Jones rises 300 points on first day of new quarter
3 World War II service members ID'd 7 seven years after death
Lunar lander firm OrbitBeyond eyes Florida for new facility
 
