A glitch in a computer data system caused outages early Monday for all major U.S. airlines, the FAA said. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Several U.S. airlines experienced system outages early Monday due to a technical glitch in a shared computer program, authorities said.

The Aerodata program -- which monitors balance and weight of flights -- crashed for a short time. The Federal Aviation Administration said several carriers were affected by the outage, including American, Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Air. Dallas-based Southwest issued a ground stop order for a short time.

"Several U.S. airlines are experiencing computer issues this morning," the FAA wrote in a traveler alert early Monday. "Please contact your airline directly for flight information and updates. The FAA does not cancel flights."

United Airlines reached out to individual passengers when they ran into delays.

"It appears that we are experiencing an outage that is impacting our ability to create release paperwork," United tweeted to a passenger. "We know this is frustrating, and we will get you in the air as quickly as possible."

The Aerodata program was back online by 7:30 a.m. EDT, and the airlines said their operations had resumed normally.

The problem caused delays at U.S. airports, but no flights were canceled.