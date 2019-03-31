Ukrainians vote for president; comedian is favorite

Ukrainians went to the polls Sunday for presidential elections amid tension with Russians separatists and desires to join the European Union. Photo by Tatyana Zenkovich/EPA

March 31 (UPI) -- Ukrainians voted in presidential elections Sunday, as a television comedian appeared the front-runner to unseat the current leader.

Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, 41, led the pack of 39 candidates as he, 53-year-old current President Petro Poroshenko and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, 58, are expected to have the best chance at winning the presidency, the BBC reported.

Zelenskiy, who stars in a satirical TV show about a citizen who becomes president by fighting corruption, has captivated the attention of the country's young voters by campaigning largely through social media and eschewing traditional outlets such as rallies and interviews.

He has also gained support amid conflicts over language rights by readily speaking Russian and Ukrainian.

RELATED Unrest in Ukraine as nation prepares to elect new leader

Poroshenko has run on the slogan "Army, Language, Faith" and has attributed his support of the military for keeping separatists in check.

He also negotiated an Association Agreement with the EU, including visa-free travel for Ukrainians during his time in office.

Tymoshenko had previously played a role in Ukraine's first effort to align with the EU in 2004, when he served as prime minister.

Amid efforts to fulfill requirements to tighten Ukraine's relationship with the European Union and conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists, the three leading candidates have embraced pro-EU stances while no pro-Russian candidates are expected to contend.

With 46 of the country's 200 constituencies reporting on Sunday afternoon, voter turnout was at 44.36 percent, according to data from Ukraine's Central Election Commission.

If no candidate is able to secure more than 50 percent of the vote on Sunday, a second round of voting between the two leading candidates will be held on April 21.