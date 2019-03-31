Two Marine Corps pilots killed in Arizona helicopter crash

Two Marine Corps pilots were killed in a AH-1Z Viper helicopter crash during routine training in Arizona on Saturday. File Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jamean Berry/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Two Marine Corps pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in Arizona, the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Sunday.

Officials said the incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, as the two pilots were conducting a routine training mission as part of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor course in a AH-1Z Viper helicopter.

The names of the pilots weren't immediately released and the station said further updates would be provided at a later time.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.