Lyft to debut on Nasdaq Friday with $20B valuation

March 29 (UPI) -- Ride-share provider Lyft will make its long-awaited debut on Wall Street Friday, listing on the Nasdaq with a stock price that values the company at $20 billion.

Lyft said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission it's offering shares for $72, which was near the top of analysts' projections. The initial offering runs through Tuesday.

The company said it will offer 32.5 million shares of Class A common stock and 4.9 million options for underwriters. It will begin trading on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Friday under the ticker symbol "LYFT."

Lyft CEO Logan Green will hold 29 percent of the company's voting power of the outstanding capital stock. President John Zimmer will have 19.5 percent. Green and Zimmer co-founded Lyft in 2012.

"Logan Green and John Zimmer ... will be able to significantly influence any action requiring board the approval of our shareholders, including the election of our board of directors," Lyft officials said in the SEC filing.

Experts have long been discussing Lyft's IPO as a potential blockbuster -- particularly as it relates to a forthcoming initial offering from chief rival Uber, which is planning its debut next week. Analysts project Uber's IPO could put the company value as high as $120 billion -- $100 billion more than Lyft. Unlike Lyft, Uber shares will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

