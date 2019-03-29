March 29 (UPI) -- A former National Security Agency contractor accused of stealing secrets from the National Security Agency and Department of Defense pleaded guilty Thursday.

Harold Martin, 54, admitted to willfully stealing and retaining government documents from a 2014 NSA leadership briefing that was classified as top secret.

He was indicted on 20 counts in 2017 but the government has agreed to drop the other 19 counts after he pleaded guilty to one.

He was also accused of communicating with people online in Russian and other languages. When his home was raided, they discovered 10 firearms and 50 terabytes of information. His vehicle had more electronic documents and actual papers he'd stolen from the agency.

The secrets include gaps in U.S. military capabilities, CIA intelligence collection sources and other classified information that puts the country's national security at risk.

Defense attorneys said Martin started stealing documents to improve his computer expertise and it turned into an obsession. The defense team said the "plea is an affirmation of what Mr. Martin and his defense team have maintained from the beginning of this case. His actions were the product of mental illness."

"The American people entrusted Harold Martin with some of the nation's most sensitive classified secrets," Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in a statement. "In turn, Martin owed them a duty to safeguard this information."

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said in a prepared statement that, "We will prosecute government employees and contractors who flagrantly violate their duty to protect classified information."

If the court accepts the plea deal, Martin faces up to nine years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for July 17. He'll likely get credit for the 2.5 years he's already spent in federal prison.