Specifics of the deal were not disclosed, but the companies said Torc will retain its name and Virginia headquarters. File Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA

March 29 (UPI) -- German automaker Daimler said Friday it's acquiring a majority stake in U.S. automated truck builder Torc Robotics.

Daimler and Torc did not specify how much Daimler will pay Torc or how much of the U.S. company the car maker will control. They did say Torc will retain its name and keep its headquarters in Blacksburg, Va.

Virginia Tech graduate Michael Fleming co-founded Torc in 2005 and the company is considered by some an industry leader in autonomous vehicles.

"Bringing Torc Robotics within the Daimler Trucks family creates a unique and powerful team of innovators to put highly automated trucks on the road," Daimler AG board member Martin Daum said in a statement.

"We are forming the ideal combination between Torc's expertise on agile software development and our experience in delivering reliable and safe truck hardware."

Torc will work with Daimler's truck research and development team Oregon while developing its Asimov self-driving software.

"There is a strong business case for self-driving trucks in the U.S.," Fleming said.