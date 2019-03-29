Coroner: Pennsylvania family of 5 died of asphyxiation, strangulation

Dominique Decree faces five counts of criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy. File Photo courtesy of the Bucks County District Attorney's Office

March 29 (UPI) -- Five family members killed last month in a Pennsylvania apartment died from asphyxiation and strangulation, the Bucks County Coroner's Office said Friday.

The coroner said Camilla Campbell, 42, died of strangulation and the four other family members -- Damon Decree Jr., 14, Erika Allen, 9, Imani Allen, 9, and Naa'Irah Smith, 25 -- died of asphyxiation.

Police arrested Shana Decree, 45, and her daughter, Dominique Decree, 19, in late February for allegedly killing the family members, which included Shana Decree's son and daughter, sister and twin nieces.

Shana Decree and Dominique Decree each face five counts of criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy. They allegedly confessed and told police "everyone at the apartment ... wanted to die."

Police have no motive for the killings.

A building manager discovered the five bodies in the room of a Morrisville, Pa., apartment after a Bucks County Children and Youth Social Services Agency represented attempted to perform a well-being check.

"The investigation into these murders continues with one goal: justice for five people killed in Bucks County. We are committed to seeking justice for Erika, Imani, Damon, Naa'Irah and Jamilla," said Deputy District Attorney Christopher W. Rees. "We recognize that the public is very interested in this story, and we are grateful for the community's support. In deference to this overwhelming tragedy, we ask that everyone respect the families' privacy as they continue to mourn their loved ones."