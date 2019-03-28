Under scrutiny, Boeing unveils software fix for 737 Max planes

A Boeing 737 Max 10 is seen at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, on July 17, 2018. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

March 28 (UPI) -- Boeing has completed a software fix for its 737 Max-class aircraft it says will improve the models' safety, as investigators look for the causes of two recent crashes.

The company said many of the updates came in the last two weeks after an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed, killing all 157 aboard, including eight Americans. An October crash involving another Max 8 in Indonesia killed 189.

"We're working with customers and regulators around the world to restore faith in our industry and also to reaffirm our commitment to safety and to earning the trust for the flying public," Boeing Vice President Mike Sinnett told reporters Wednesday.

Boeing said it fixed the airliner's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, to allow the automated flight control system to disengage if it receives conflicting data from sensors. A modified alert indicator for pilots is also among the fixes.

The company added it will give enhanced training for all 737 pilots so they're more aware of how the automated system handles flight and how to disable it.

"The software was put through hundreds of hours of analysis, laboratory testing, verification in a simulator and two test flights, including an in-flight certification test with Federal Aviation Administration representatives on board as observers," Boeing said in a statement announcing the upgrades.

"These updates reduce the crew's workload in non-normal flight situations and prevent erroneous data from causing [automated] activation."

Boeing said the changes ensure pilots will always have the ability to override the automated flight system and manually control the airplane.

Sinnett said making the software updates to each plane will take about an hour and will begin immediately. The Max 8 has been grounded worldwide and the similar Max 9 is also restricted from flying in the United States. Southwest, American and United fly the 737 Max variants in the United States.

The Federal Aviation Administration told a Senate committee Wednesday it plans to increase its oversight of air safety by the summer.

Transportation Department Inspector General Calvin Scovel told lawmakers the changes are being made based on a 2015 report that says the FAA needs to improve oversight of the certification process.