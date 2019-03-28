President Donald Trump, shown here talking with reporters in October, will hold a rally in the critical swing state of Michigan Thursday, a state he won in 2016. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, his first since the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into whether his campaign colluded with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.

As many as 10,000 people are expected to be in attendance at Van Andel Arena for the event that starts at 7 p.m., WOOD TV reported. Multiple protests are planned in the area, as well, the Grand Haven Tribune reported.

Trump stunned many political insiders in 2016 when he won Michigan along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania -- believed to have been at the time safely Democratic states -- paving the way for him to defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

Michigan, though, returned "blue" in the 2018 midterms as Democrats grabbed the governor's office and flipped two House seats in their favor.

John Hudak, senior fellow of governance studies at the Brookings Institute, told MLive.com that he believes the president will play up Mueller failing to determine Trump's campaign colluded with the Russians at the rally.

"I think he is going to make it clear his disdain for the entire investigation as well as Democrats who were supportive of it," Hudak said. "I think particularly among Republicans that message is going to be a powerful one and an effective rallying cry for them."

Although the Mueller report did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice, GOP strategist John Sellek told the Detroit News that the president's followers feel like he has been vindicated.

"It's given them a huge boost of energy moving forward," Selleck said. "So certainly, you'd expect the president to celebrate while he's here in a state he needs to win again in 2020."