$768M Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

Powerball lottery is sold at a newsstand in Manhattan with the jackpot at $750 million dollars. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The winning ticket to the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history was sold in Wisconsin, the lottery company said Thursday.

"It's going to be a very green spring for our first Powerball jackpot winner of 2019," Powerball product group chairman David Barden said in a statement. "A jackpot of this size can make many dreams come true."

At $768.4 million, only two other jackpots were bigger. The largest ever jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize in January 2016 that was shared by winners in California.

Wednesday's winner has a cash option of $477 million or the winner can decide to receive the entire $768.4 million paid in 30 installments over 29 years.

The pot was so large due to "strong ticket sales," Powerball said.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Dec. 26, 2018.

Seven tickets from Wednesday's draw matched five white balls, earning a $1 million prize each while two tickets matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million as the ticket holders had included the Power Play option.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, March 27, drawing were: white balls 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, plus Powerball 12 and Power Play multiplier 3X.