Winning numbers drawn for $750M Powerball jackpot

A Powerball lottery jackpot sign near a news stand in Manhattan shows the jackpot at $750 million dollars in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The Powerball selected its winning numbers for an estimated jackpot of $750 million on Wednesday night.

Wednesday night's winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62 with a Powerball of 12 and a 3X Power Play.

In order to claim the $750 million jackpot, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, players are required to match all five numbers and the Powerball number.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Players who match the first five numbers without the Powerball are awarded a $1 million prize.

The current jackpot would pay out $465.5 million if the winner were to elect to receive it in a lump sum.

The last Powerball winner in New York got a $298.3 million jackpot.

If no winner is selected from Wednesday's drawing, the next drawing would take place on Saturday.