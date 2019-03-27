Two African elephants, like the ones shown here at the San Diego Zoo, have died within seven days of each other at the Indianapolis Zoo. File Photo by Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Zoo is keeping a close eye on its herd of six elephants after a young elephant died in captivity for the second time in a week.

Zoo officials said the second African elephant, 8-year-old Kalina, died Tuesday most likely from a deadly virus. The first, 6-year-old Nyah, died March 19.

The zoo said both elephants had endotheliotropic herpesvirus, or EEHV, which is a herpesvirus that can cause deadly hemorrhagic disease. Zoo President Rob Shumaker said there's no cure or vaccine and officials said the affliction can "strike without warning."

"Words cannot describe the emotional impact this is having on our Zoo family," the zoo said on Facebook. "Kalina started showing symptoms similar to elephant Nyah."

"[EEHV] is one of the most deadly viral infections in elephants worldwide but is most commonly found in Asian elephants," it added. "It occurs in elephants in the wild as well as those in human care."

Scientists identified EEHV in 1995 when Asian elephant with it died at the Smithsonian National Zoo. Researchers have since studied various strains of EEHV in wild and captive elephants.

Zoo officials said they're monitoring its remaining six elephants, but no symptoms of the virus have been seen in them so far. Shumaker said they are outside the usual window for the disease.

"This is probably just as difficult for our elephants," Shumaker said. "We know that elephants grieve. They are intensely social. And we've seen some pretty dramatic responses from the rest of our herd."