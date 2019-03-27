FDA: Salmonella in dog food a 'serious' threat to humans, pets

The FDA urged dog owners to avoid three brands of dog food it said were found to contain salmonella. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Federal regulators are warning dog owners to avoid three specific lots of dog food over concerns they're contaminated by salmonella.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the warning Tuesday involving raw food from Darwin's Natural Pet Products after testing turned up salmonella in the food. The FDA said the bacteria was found in samples of all three brands. Darwin's Natural Pet Products are sold online direct to customers.

The FDA urged owners to discard the food if they have it, and clean areas where the food was stored and surfaces it came into contact with. Salmonella can cause illness and death in humans and animals.

"These three lots of Darwin's Natural Pet Products raw dog food represent a serious threat to human and animal health," the FDA said.

Salmonella has been the cause of two other government warnings this year. General Mills voluntarily recalled Gold Medal flour in January after detecting salmonella. The CDC also warned that month pet hedgehogs could possibly transmit the bacteria.

The dog food involved in the FDA warning Tuesday are:

- Darwin's Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5309(11)181019, manufactured on Oct. 19, 2018

- Darwin's Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5375(11)181106, manufactured on Nov. 11, 2018

- Darwin's Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5339(11)181026, manufactured on Oct. 26, 2018