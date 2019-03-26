A legal fight between Oklahoma and the makers of a popular narcotic painkiller reached a settlement worth more than $200 million. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has reached a $270 million settlement with the state of Oklahoma in a case that accused the company of facilitating the opioid crisis, reports said Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and CNN reported the settlement Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. Hunter will make the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The deal requires Purdue to pay $102.5 million that will fund research, education and treatment of pain and addiction at Oklahoma State University's Tulsa campus. The Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma, will pay another $75 million in personal funds over five years. The settlement also includes $20 million worth of treatment drugs, $12 million paid to cities and towns and $60 million in legal fees.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and other opioid manufacturers, including Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceuticals, saying they used deceptive marketing. Hundreds of cities, counties and Native American tribes filed suits against the Sackler family.

"Eight people in a single family made the choices that caused much of the opioid epidemic," the lawsuit states. "They got more patients on opioids, at higher doses, for longer, than ever before. They paid themselves billions of dollars. They are responsible for addiction, overdose, and death that damaged millions of lives. They should be held accountable now."

The settlement comes one day after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected an appeal by opioid manufacturers to delay the trial, which had been set for May 28.

"The Supreme Court made the right decision. By refusing to review Judge Balkman's prior decision, we are still on track for trial where we seek justice for Oklahomans who have been affected by the ongoing opioid epidemic," Hunter said.

Nearly 400,000 people in the United States died of opioid overdoses between 1999 and 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. OxyContin has been on the market since 1996 and Purdue has been accused of persuading doctors to overprescribe the drug for multiple ailments.

In the past, the drug makers have denied there were any problems with marketing.