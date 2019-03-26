20,000 in the dark after lightning strike knocks out Fort Lauderdale power station

March 26 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of Fort Lauderdale residents were without power Tuesday night after a lightning strike set fire to a Florida Power and Light substation.

Police said the power outage began at around 8 p.m. when the Sistrunk substation facility was set ablaze by lighting.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and authorities were working to get power restored, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said.

Meanwhile, police evacuated a nearby building and directed traffic as numerous street lights were without power.

"PLEASE stay off the roads unless completely necessary," Fort Lauderdale police said on Twitter.

Police also warned anyone wanting "to take advantage of our neighbors during this time" that police are on patrol and they will be apprehended.

#FLPD Ref. Fire - IMPORTANT MESSAGE - Officers are out and about and will intercept those who plan to take advantage of our neighbors during this time. @FTLCityNews @FLFR411 — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) March 27, 2019

Fort Lauderdale Power & Light said 22,000 customers had lost power Tuesday night and that crews were on site "working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible."

The utility also said it would launch an investigation into the cause of the blackout.

It gave no estimate on when power would be restored.

"Apologies for any inconvenience," it said.

Just before midnight Tuesday, the utility said power had been restored to 14,000 residents.

About 8,500 were still without power, it said.

The City of Fort Lauderdale also said that traffic signals are most major intersections were functioning.