Laquaris Battle, charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and assault, is still running from police following a jailbreak from a North Carolina prison. Photo courtesy of Nash County Sheriff's Office.

Keonte Murphy, charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, is still being hunted by police following a jailbreak from a North Carolina detention facility. Photo courtesy of Nash County Sheriff's Office.

David Ruffin Jr., charged with possession of heroin, is still on the loose following a jailbreak from a North Carolina detention center. Photo courtesy of Nash County Sheriff's Office.

Raheem Horne, charged with burglary and larceny, is back in police custody following a jailbreak from a North Carolina prison. Photo courtesy of Nash County Sherrif's Office

David Viverette, charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, is back in police custody following a jailbreak earlier in the day. Photo courtesy of Nash County Sheriff's Office.

March 26 (UPI) -- Two inmates have been captured but three others are still on the loose after a Nash County jailbreak on Monday, authorities said.

"David Viverette and Raheem D. Horne have been captured in Rocky Mount," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The five men had escaped from the North Carolina jail at about 3:30 p.m. Monday after having pulled up a fence in the exercise yard that had previously been repaired, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said earlier in a media conference.

"These subjects were last seen crossing the fence in the exercise yard," Stone said. "They made their way into a wooded area and across a parking lot. They may have been picked up by an accomplice," CBS 17 reported.

RELATED Trump administration to stop jailing migrant families due to crowding

The suspects were identified as David Ruffin, Jr., 30, who was being held for the possession of heroin; Keonte Murphy, 23, who was being held for the possession of a stolen vehicle; and Laquaris Battle, 22, who was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and assault.

Ruffian is also a registered sex offender, Stone said.

Viverette, 28, was being held on bond for the possession of a stolen vehicle and Horne, 25, was being held on burglary and larceny charges.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office and the Twin County Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,500 reward for any information that leads to their capture.

Information on the capture of Viverette and Horne has not been released.

Stone said he wants the public to lock their cars and doors and if they see anything suspicious, to contact the police.

RELATED Cardinal George Pell sentenced to 6 years in prison for child sex abuse

"We have the best of the best in law enforcement and I'm sure we'll capture these individuals. We're going to work hard and work diligently until we get them back into custody," Stone said.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are aiding in the manhunt, he said.