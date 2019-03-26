March 26 (UPI) -- Two inmates have been captured but three others are still on the loose after a Nash County jailbreak on Monday, authorities said.
"David Viverette and Raheem D. Horne have been captured in Rocky Mount," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
The five men had escaped from the North Carolina jail at about 3:30 p.m. Monday after having pulled up a fence in the exercise yard that had previously been repaired, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said earlier in a media conference.
"These subjects were last seen crossing the fence in the exercise yard," Stone said. "They made their way into a wooded area and across a parking lot. They may have been picked up by an accomplice," CBS 17 reported.
The suspects were identified as David Ruffin, Jr., 30, who was being held for the possession of heroin; Keonte Murphy, 23, who was being held for the possession of a stolen vehicle; and Laquaris Battle, 22, who was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and assault.
Ruffian is also a registered sex offender, Stone said.
Viverette, 28, was being held on bond for the possession of a stolen vehicle and Horne, 25, was being held on burglary and larceny charges.
The Nash County Sheriff's Office and the Twin County Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,500 reward for any information that leads to their capture.
Information on the capture of Viverette and Horne has not been released.
Stone said he wants the public to lock their cars and doors and if they see anything suspicious, to contact the police.
"We have the best of the best in law enforcement and I'm sure we'll capture these individuals. We're going to work hard and work diligently until we get them back into custody," Stone said.
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are aiding in the manhunt, he said.